Two die in accident at Tarikere

June 22, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two people, including a lady, died after the bike they were riding was hit by a truck at Kattehole near Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday night.

Vishwas, 28, of Belenahalli near Tarikere, died on the spot, while Deepika, 23, of Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district succumbed to injuries later in a hospital in Shivamogga.

Deepika had reached Tarikere with one of her friends, as both were scheduled to appear for an interview in Shivamogga on Wednesday. They got off the bus at Tarikere around 10.30 p.m. They had planned to stay at their friend Karthik’s place in Tarikere and leave for the interview the next morning.

They called Karthik over the phone. He and his friend Vishwas reached the bus stop on two bikes. On the way to Karthik’s place, Vishwas and Deepika met with the accident. Deepika was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, where she succumbed later.

Tarikere police have registered the case.

