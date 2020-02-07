Karnataka

Two die at Maddur

more-in

Two daily wagers were killed after a pile of mud collapsed on them near the Agriculture Department office on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in Maddur of Mandya district on Thursday night.

The deceased, Kashinath, 37, and Rajgandh, 30, were working at a site of the ongoing BM highway development project, the Maddur police said. The highway is being upgraded as a NH and hundreds of workers, many from northern states, are working on the project. The mud collapsed on them during pillar work.

According to the police, the deceased were from Jharkhand but, the details of their villages are yet to be known. This is the first accident that has claimed the lives of workers in this project.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
labour
disaster and accident
death
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 1:10:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-die-at-maddur/article30756345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY