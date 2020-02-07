Two die at Maddur

Two daily wagers were killed after a pile of mud collapsed on them near the Agriculture Department office on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in Maddur of Mandya district on Thursday night.

The deceased, Kashinath, 37, and Rajgandh, 30, were working at a site of the ongoing BM highway development project, the Maddur police said. The highway is being upgraded as a NH and hundreds of workers, many from northern states, are working on the project. The mud collapsed on them during pillar work.

According to the police, the deceased were from Jharkhand but, the details of their villages are yet to be known. This is the first accident that has claimed the lives of workers in this project.