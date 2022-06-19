Two die as truck hits car

A person and his son died after the car they were travelling by was hit by a canter truck near Eshwarahalli in Alur taluk on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Anjanappa and his son Karthik, residents of Muttur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

Anjanappa, his son and three others were heading towards Dharmasthala when the truck from the opposite direction hit their vehicle. While two people died on the spot, three more suffered injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hassan. Puneeth, who was also travelling on the car, has filed a complaint with Alur police.