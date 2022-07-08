Two die as car falls into canal

Two people drowned in an irrigation canal while another escaped in Radderhatti village near Athani in Belagavi district on Friday.

The police said that 28-year-old Suresh Pujari and 25-year-old Mahadev Chigari died when their car fell into the canal of the Karimasuti Irrigation Scheme.

Their co-passenger, Srikant Naduvinamani, however, swam to safety.

A case has been registered. The police have retrieved the bodies and also pulled out the car.