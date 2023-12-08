Two die as car collides with tipper in Belagavi

December 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Two people died in a road accident in Bambaraga village in Belagavi district on Thursday.

The deceased, 24-year-old Maruti Belgaonkar and 12-year-old Sameeksha Diyekar, died when their car caught fire after a collision with a tipper.

Two others, Mahesh Belgaonkar and Sneha Belgaonkar, suffered injuries.

The four were returning from a marriage. They were a few kilometres from their village when the car rammed the tipper.

The car caught fire and the two victims died of burns. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha and others visited the spot. A case has been registered in the Kakati Police Station.

