Two die as bikes collide
:
Two people died and three more suffered injuries in a head-on collision of two bikes on Channarayapatna-Holenarsipur road on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Nanjunde Gowda, 24, of Channarayapatna town and Sanjay, 26 of Gulasinda village near Channarayapatna.
Nanjunde Gowda, Sanjay and Girish were riding on a bike towards Holenarsipur, when another bike from the opposite direction hit them. Nanjunde Gowda and Sanjay died on the spot. Girish, Manoj and Mohan suffered injuries. They have been admitted to the government hospital at Channarayapatna. Based on a complaint filed by Venkatesh, relative of the deceased, Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered a case.
