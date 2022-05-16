Two die after coming under chariot at village fair in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau May 16, 2022 13:22 IST

The incident took place during the jathra (fair) in Parvathi Hills in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka on May 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: For representation only

Two people died and two others suffered injuries when they came under the wheels of a chariot at a jathra (fair) in Parvathi Hills in Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet taluk on May 15. While 27-year-old Sarpabhushan from Kandegala village died on the spot, three others were rushed to the taluk hospital in Gundlupet for medical treatment of their injuries. One of the injured persons, Swamy, 40, also from Kandegala village, who was shifted to K R Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment, succumbed to injuries in Mysuru late at night on May 15 Two injured persons are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Gundlupet.



