Two detained for waving pistol-shaped lighter, released

March 29, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Police on Friday apprehended two youths after a video of them brandishing a gun-like object on the streets in Sedam town of the district went viral on social media.

It was later found to be a lighter designed like a pistol and the youths were released with a warning.

The police detained both the youths, Mahesh and Basavaraj, in connection with the case. And, then it came to light that the accused were carrying a pistol-shaped lighter. The video clip showed the two youths take out the gun-like object from their pocket and wave it in the air.

The police took suo motu cognizance of the video and tracked down the youths in Sedam town. The police have said that they will take serious action if such incidents are repeated in the future.

