Two detained for for harassing techie over road rage in Whitefield

August 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Whitefield police detained two people who allegedly harassed a techie and his wife on the pretext of road rage in Ramgondanahalli, Whitefield main road on Saturday.

The victim, Priyum Dutta, 35, was driving home when the accused confronted his car and tried to stop it thrice on the pretext of road rage. The accused allegedly hurled abuses and pelted stones, damaging the windshield.

Mr. Dutta managed to escape from the situation but the entire incident was caught on the dashboard camera. He later put out a video on social media narrating his ordeal, which went viral.

The social media wing of the city police took cognizance and asked the Whitefield police to take action. The Whitefield police have registered a case against the duo charging them with wrongful restraint, attempt to murder, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and mischief against them.

The police have identified the accused and detained two suspects for further investigations.

