Two dedicated paediatric COVID-19 care centres coming up in Mysuru

MYSURU

11 August 2021 18:47 IST

Healthcare infrastructure is being ramped up amidst fears of a third wave and its possible impact on children

Amidst the fears of a possible impact of the third wave of COVID-19 among children, the paediatric healthcare infrastructure in the city is being hurriedly ramped up with two exclusive children COVID-19 hospitals being readied.

Besides Cheluvamba Hospital, a hospital for women and children attached to the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), the super speciality hospital on the PKTB campus on KRS Road is being scaled up for tackling any surge in cases.

Two 450 LPM and 500 LPM capacity medical oxygen generators are being installed at the two hospitals under CSR initiatives.

Advertising

Advertising

MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj told The Hindu that the work on ramping up the paediatric facilities is expected to be over soon. A COVID-19 wing with 20 paediatric ventilators, 15 high dependency unit (HDU) beds and 100 oxygenated beds are getting ready for the treatment of paediatric cases, including MIS-C (Multi Inflammatory Syndrome), whose cases had gone up in the second wave.

The Super Speciality Hospital under MMCRI, which was converted into a COVID-19 hospital in the last wave when cases surged to deal with the shortage of beds, is also being turned into a COVID-19 Children’s Hospital. It is equipped with 30 paediatric ventilators, 20 HDUs and 100 oxygenated beds.

The ICU beds at the super speciality hospital were managed under PPP model with a private hospital joining hands with the district administration in dealing with the pandemic situation in the second wave.

“If there is a need for more beds and facilities, we could again reopen the trauma care centre and the stone building in K.R. Hospital for handling the cases. The old Jayadeva Block in K.R. Hospital that treated seriously ill COVID-19 patients is equipped with 220 beds, including 60 ventilator beds, 20 HDUs,” Dr. Nanjaraj said.

The MMCRI has also submitted a list of healthcare essentials to the State government for the requirement of the hospitals to combat the third wave. “Many corporate companies are coming forward to help the MMCRI’s hospitals combat the pandemic. They too had sought the list of requirements which had been sent to them. We have sought paediatric ventilators under the CSR initiative for critical care.”

With a threat of children developing post-COVID-19 complications like MIS-C (Multi Inflammatory Syndrome), drugs need to be stocked up and the same is being done. Intravenous immune globulin needs to be inoculated into the patients post-infection.

In addition, the DRDO is installing a 1,000 LPM capacity oxygen generator whose work is also nearing completion. MMCRI, which manages multiple COVID-19 hospitals in Mysuru, was identified by the Union Healthy Ministry for the oxygen plant. MMCRI has 1,005 bed strength. Mysuru is among six cities identified by the Centre in the State for installing Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants. The DRDO is executing the project based on the recommendations of the sites by the Union Ministry.