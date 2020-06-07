Two deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru

07 June 2020 22:54 IST

Two more COVID-19 deaths and 239 new cases were reported in the State on Sunday. With this, the death toll rose to 61, apart from two non-COVID-19 deaths, while the total number of positive cases touched 5,452.

Both patients who succumbed to the infection were from Bengaluru and had comorbidities. One of them, a 61-year-old SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) patient who was on a ventilator in the ICU, died on Saturday, while the second patient, a 57-year-old man who was also suffering from filariasis and chronic myeloid leukemia, died at the same hospital on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Maharashtra returnees continued to haunt the State, with 177 of the 239 new patients having a travel history to that State. A total of 183 of the new cases were inter-State travellers while nine of them were international travellers. One inter-district traveller, who came from Ballari to Bengaluru, too tested positive.

Sunday’s cases also included 10 patients with Influenza-Like Illness, two with SARI, 22 primary contacts of previous positive patients, and 10 patients whose contact tracing is still on.

While Kalaburagi and Yadgir, with 39 cases each, recorded the highest number of cases on Sunday, Belagavi followed with 38 cases. Bengaluru Urban saw 23 cases while Dakshina Kannada and Davangere recorded 17 cases each. Udupi, which had recorded the highest number of cases for three consecutive days till Saturday, reported only 13 cases.

A majority of the cases in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi were travellers from Maharashtra. While Shivamogga reported 12 cases, Vijayapura and Bidar saw nine each, while Hassan reported five cases. Bengaluru Rural saw five cases — all returnees from Kuwait.

The 23 cases in Bengaluru Urban included 10 ILI and two SARI cases, apart from two travellers from the United Arab Emirates and returnees from Delhi and Ballari. Four primary contacts of previous positive patients also tested positive in this district.

Active cases, discharges

There are 3,257 active cases in the State. Four districts — Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Udupi, and Riachur — have more than 300 cases each and account for 62.48% of the State’s COVID-19 burden. With 798 cases, a major chunk of active cases are from Udupi. While Kalaburagi and Yadgir have 487 and 445 cases, respectively, Raichur has 305 cases.

With 143 discharges on Sunday, the total number of discharged persons touched 2,132 — which is 39% of the total positive cases.