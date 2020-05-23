Two deaths, 196 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru:

23 May 2020 14:01 IST

A total of 196 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday. With this the total number of cases in the State stands at 1939.

Two new deaths have been reported in the State. While one of the deaths in Dakshina Kannada is attributed due a non-COVID 19 reason, another death is of a 32-year-old male patient in Bengaluru Urban.

According to the media bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the patient was admitted to a designated hospital on May 19 with complaints of breathing difficulty. The bulletin stated that he had comorbid conditions and died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. With this, the total number of deaths in Karnataka due to COVID-19 stand at 42, excluding two patients tested positive for COVID-19 have died due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Majority of the new 196 cases reported in the State include those who have returned from Maharashtra.