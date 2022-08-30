ADVERTISEMENT

Two people including a pedestrian died in an accident at Halekote village in Holenarasipur taluk on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Manoranjith, 35, who worked at MCF in Hassan and Neelakantha, 47, of Halekote village.

Manoranjith and his friend Sathish were heading to Hassan from Holenarasipur on a bike around 8.45 p.m. The bike hit Neelakanthappa, a pedestrian. Manoranjith, who fell off the bike, died on the spot. Neelakanthappa and Sathish, who suffered injuries, were admitted to a hospital at Holenarasipur.

Neelakanthappa succumbed to injuries later at the hospital. Based on a complaint filed by his wife Sumithra, the Holenarasipur Town police have registered the case.