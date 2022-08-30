Two dead

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 30, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people including a pedestrian died in an accident at Halekote village in Holenarasipur taluk on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Manoranjith, 35, who worked at MCF in Hassan and Neelakantha, 47, of Halekote village.

Manoranjith and his friend Sathish were heading to Hassan from Holenarasipur on a bike around 8.45 p.m. The bike hit Neelakanthappa, a pedestrian. Manoranjith, who fell off the bike, died on the spot. Neelakanthappa and Sathish, who suffered injuries, were admitted to a hospital at Holenarasipur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Neelakanthappa succumbed to injuries later at the hospital. Based on a complaint filed by his wife Sumithra, the Holenarasipur Town police have registered the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan
death
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app