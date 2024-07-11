ADVERTISEMENT

Two dead, two injured in road accident in Belagavi district

Published - July 11, 2024 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two men died and two were injured in a road accident in Jamboti near Khanapur of Belagavi district on Thursday.

Shankar Mohan Gomanache, 27, from Macche village and his friend, Ashok Mohan Patil, 26, died, while Nikesh Jayavant Pawar, 26, and Govind Gaonkar, 29, were injured.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are recovering, the police said.

The car driver lost control of the vehicle near Bacholi Cross on the Jatt- Jamboti Road. The car hit a roadside bridge and turned sideways. Two of the tyres of the car came off.

A case has been registered.

