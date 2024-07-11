GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two dead, two injured in road accident in Belagavi district

Published - July 11, 2024 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two men died and two were injured in a road accident in Jamboti near Khanapur of Belagavi district on Thursday.

Shankar Mohan Gomanache, 27, from Macche village and his friend, Ashok Mohan Patil, 26, died, while Nikesh Jayavant Pawar, 26, and Govind Gaonkar, 29, were injured.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are recovering, the police said.

The car driver lost control of the vehicle near Bacholi Cross on the Jatt- Jamboti Road. The car hit a roadside bridge and turned sideways. Two of the tyres of the car came off.

A case has been registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.