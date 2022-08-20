Two dead in school bus accident in Belagavi, 10 students injured

The Hindu Bureau
August 20, 2022 14:21 IST

The van hit the school bus on the right side, killing the drivers of both vehicles in the accident at Athani in Belagavi district of Karnataka on August 20, 2022.

The van hit the school bus on the right side, killing the drivers of both vehicles

Two persons died and at least 10 students were injured when a goods van rammed into a school bus in Athani in Belagavi district of Karnataka on August 20 morning.

The van hit the school bus on the right side, killing the drivers of both vehicles.

The injured students were admitted to a local hospital.

The police removed the vehicles from the road.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil visited the spot.

