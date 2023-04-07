Two dead in roof collapse

April 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Belagavi

Two women died when a wall collapsed on them in Jalihal village near Badami in Bagalkot district on Thursday night.

Yankubai Kulkarni, 79, and Sharada Pattar, 61, neighbours who were sleeping in Ms. Kulkarni’s house died after a storm hit their village at around midnight.

The roof collapsed after it was struck by lightning. Some stones and bricks on the roof fell down and the women suffered serious injuries. Neighbours removed the bodies with help from police and fire and emergency forces personnel. Doctors at the Badami taluk hospital conducted a post mortem on Friday.

A case has been registered.