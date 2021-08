Belagavi

20 August 2021 00:42 IST

Two men died in a road accident in Tikota in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

Parashuramappa Lamani (60) of Atalatti Tanda and Bandu Rathod of Hubanur Tanda were the deceased.

Their vehicle hit a van near Ratnapur Cross. A case has been registered in the Tikota Police Station.

