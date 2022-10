Two dead in road accident in Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau October 16, 2022 21:48 IST

Two persons died in a road accident in Halagatti village in Belagavi district on Saturday night.

Arjun Thimmanna Bandiwaddar, 40, and Suvarna Basappa Holennanavar, 28, died on the spot, when their bike rammed into a lorry on the Ramdurg - Mudakavi road.

A case was registered in Ramdurg.