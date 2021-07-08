Two days for II PU students to verify SSLC, I PU marks

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 23:43 IST

Second year pre-university students, who will be promoted directly as the examination has been cancelled, have been given a two-day window starting from Friday (July 9) to verify their SSLC and first year PU examination marks. They will have to cross-check their scores through the government portal and apply for corrections, if any.

Students have to verify their marks by Saturday midnight, and submit any claims for corrections, along with all relevant documents, to their college principals by July 12 The marks submitted by their colleges will be taken as final. This is key as these marks will also be considered for their second year pre-university results.

Department of Pre-university Education said students can verify their marks on the web URL: https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/SATSPU/, by clicking on the ‘10TH and IPUC Marks Verification’ tab on the menu bar. Students can check their marks either using their Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) number, available on their SSLC marks cards and transfer certificates, student number or enrolment number.

As per the Government Order issued on July 5, fresh II PU candidates will be scored based on their SSLC and I PU marks, which will be given 45% weightage each, and II PU internal assessments (10%). They will also be awarded 5% grace marks in each I PU subject.