Two-day Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Dharwad from tomorrow

The 16th Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelan will be held at Sannidhi Kalakshetra on JSS campus in Dharwad for two days with senior writer Siddhalinga Pattanashetti inaugurating it at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Trade union leader, academic and writer K.S. Sharma has been chosen as the Sammelan Sarvadhyaksha.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, president of Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi said that the literary festival will begin with the hoisting of the tri-colour by Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu and Kannada flag by writer Venkatesh Machaknur at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

At 9.30 a.m., Prof. Sharma will be taken out in a procession in an embellished chariot accompanied by various folk troupes to the venue from the Sahitya Bhavan, he said.

Past Sammelan Sarvadhyaksha Dharanendra Kurkuri will deliver the keynote address, while district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad will inaugurate a book fair organised as part of the event.

JSS Secretary Ajit Prasad wild release books written by Prof. Sharma on the occasion.

Prof. Angadi said that six sessions on Kannada, Kannadigas and Kannada literature and culture will be held during the two-day event with eminent writers and scholars delivering talks.

On the inaugural day, there will be a special session at 6 p.m. on personality development in which Rajan Deshpande and Anand Pandurangi will guide youth. Cultural programmes will start at 6.30 p.m.

On the second day, there will be a session on women’s issues at 10 a.m. chaired by syndicate member of Karnatak University Jayashree Shivanand, followed by a session on human rights and Constitution to be chaired by chairman of State Human Rights Commission T. Shyam Bhat.

Prof. Sharma will interact with delegates at 3.30 a.m. at an open session. Journalist Siddanagouda Patil will deliver the concluding remarks at the valedictory session at 5.30 p.m.

