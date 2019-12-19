Two-day workshop on ‘Student Participation for Quality Sustenance’

Students from across Karnataka and neighbouring States will be participating in a two-day national workshop on ‘Student Participation for Quality Sustenance and Enhancement’ being hosted by KLE Society’s P.C. Jabin Science College in Hubballi on December 20 and 21.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, director of KLE Society Shankaranna Munavalli said that the workshop was being organised with the assistance of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and under the sponsorship of National Assessment and and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The workshop was part of the institution’s initiative to encourage students participation in enhancing the teaching experience and learning process and was part of the efforts to impart quality education and facilitate overall personality development of the students.

He said Chairman and MD of VRL Logistics Vijay Sankeshwar would inaugurate the workshop at 10.30 a.m. on December 20 and former VC of University of Mumbai Rajan Welukar would delivery the keynote address. Gururaj Karjagi, director of Creating Teaching Academy, Bengaluru, would be delivering a special lecture at 2 p.m on the day.

Principal S.V. Hiremath said that there would be various technical sessions at the workshop and resource persons including NAAC Assistant Counsellor D.K. Kamble, Soumyakumar, Siddalinga Swamy, Pratima Jagadish and others would deliver talks and interact with students. The topics including effective participation in feedback mechanism for improvement of teaching and learning, values and skills for qualitative employment, students’ role in NAAC assessment and accreditation and others.

Organising Secretary of the workshop Prof. Uma Nerle said that on the second day the students would get a chance to participate in a panel discussion with resourcepersons. Already over 200 students had confirmed participation. Associate organising secretary L.C. Kulkarni was present.