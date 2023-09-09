Two-day workshop on making eco-friendly Ganesha begins

September 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of Parisara Balaga, an environmental forum, conducted a workshop in the manufacture of eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols in the runup to the festival.

The objective of the two-day workshop which began on Saturday, September 9, was to not only create awareness about celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly manner by eschewing idols made of plaster-of-Paris but also help manufacture eco-friendly idols.

The members of Parisara Balaga said that air and water pollution over the years had created havoc and it was imperative for the citizens to respond to it a responsible manner. The workshop would go a long way in creating awareness of environmental issues that is plaguing the society while enabling people to adopt to more eco-friendly way of life.

The dangers and threat to aquatic life of immersing idols made of plaster-of-Paris in water bodies were highlighted. Similarly, the immersion of idols laced with chemical paints were explained and the organisers pointed out that they contained harmful ingredients that could lead to death of aquatic creatures. In contrast, the clay idols devoid of chemical paints or laced with organic dyes posed no such threat, according to the organisers.

The Parisara Balaga has joined hands with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board in this exercise. The organisers said they expect about 200 students as also general public to take part in the workshop spread over two days.

Resource persons included clay artists who taught the participants on how to go about mixing the ingredients in right proportion while manufacturing the idols. Those who participated in the workshop were allowed to take home the idol and use it for worship on the day of the festival. The raw materials for it were provided by the volunteers of Parisara Balaga. The Mysuru City Corporation has also extended its support for the workshop as also a few corporate companies.