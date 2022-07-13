Two-day workshop for Ministers

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will organise a two-day national workshop for agriculture and horticulture Ministers from different States from July 14 to 15 in Bengaluru.

The workshop, which will be held in the presence of Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Ministers of State Shobha Karandlaje and Kailash Chaudhary, is being organised to mark the platinum jubilee of the country’s Independence.

The workshop will focus on various issues including marketing with the help of digital platform. In all, discussions would be focused on nine broad technical themes, said an official release.