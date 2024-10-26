Two-day training programme for mediators begins in Mysuru

A two-day training programme for the mediators of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts organised jointly by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) and Bengaluru Mediation Centre began at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises in the city on Saturday.

A total of 60 mediators including 20 each from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts were part of the training programme, which was inaugurated by Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Hegde.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Hegde emphasised the need for sharpening mediation skills for the mediators to resolve disputes. He referred to the statistics relating to the resolution of cases through mediation in Mysuru, and said there was scope for improvement in the role played by mediators and hoped the training programme will help achieve the objective and give competition to mediation efforts in Bengaluru.

Judge Hegde also advised the mediators to adhere to the time given for resolution of cases referred by the court. Though courts normally give about 60 days for mediation, the judges do not receive reports from the mediators within the time. The law does not permit the court to extend the time without receiving a formal application for extension of time for mediation, he pointed out.

Also, he advised the mediators to respect the time of the litigants and turn up for mediation at the appointed time without making the litigants wait. The mediators should make the mediation process attractive to the litigants by their punctuality and outcome, he said.

Family court chief judge Savitri S K said the number of cases in the family court had increased and called upon the mediators to participate in the cases in large numbers.

As all the cases in the family court are not the same, the mediators should tackle them differently and resolve them.

President of Mysuru Advocates Association Lokesh said mediators can play a very important role in resolving cases and emphasized the need for the mediators to be patient while handling disputes.

Mediation trainers S.R. Anuradha and Brinda Nandakumar and Member Secretary of the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority Dinesh B.G were also present on the occasion.

According to KSLSA, mediation is one of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Methods under Section 89 of the Code of Civil Procedure. “Mediation is a process in which neutral third party assists the disputing parties to creatively resolve their disputes without going to trial. Mediation presents a unique opportunity for all the parties and their advocates. A neutral third party called the mediator uses speciation negotiation skills and communication techniques to help litigants bridge their differences and find a solution to their dispute”, according to KSLSA.

Mediation is widely used to resolve a variety of disputes – divorce cases, money suits, injunction suits, suit for damages, participation suits, IPR related claims etc, KSLSA said.

