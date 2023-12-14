Two-day theatre festival receives an impressive response in Shivamogga

December 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The two-day theatre festival organised by Hongirana, a theatre group in Shivamogga, received an impressive response from theatre theatre-lovers. On both days, the Kuvempu Ranga Mandira was packed.

The performance of Disha Ramesh and Megha Sameera in Kaniveya Haadu, the play staged on the second day, Wednesday, moved the audience. Based on South African Athol Fugard’s Valley Song, the play presents the story of a tenant farmer, Abraam Yongers, and her granddaughter, Veronica. While Veronica wants to sing songs on trains and travel, her grandfather wants to hear only rain, his home, and the local school. Veronica has big dreams, but her grandfather is not willing to let her chase them.

The music, songs, and performances of both actors kept the audience captivated. The costume, setting, and lighting added value to the production. The play has been translated into Kannada by Dr. Meeramurthy. Well-known director Dr. Sripad Bhat directed the play.

The troupe staged Andhayuga, a Hindi play written by Dharmaveera Bharathi, on the first day, Tuesday. Dr. Siddalinga Pattanashetty has translated it into Kannada. Mandya Ramesh directed the play, which deals with the last day of the Mahabharatha War. It depicts death, devastation, and the erosion of ethical values in the name of war. The actors who performed the roles of Gandhari, Dritharasthra, Ashwathhama, Vidura, and Sanjaya won the hearts of the audience.

Both days, the auditorium was packed. The audience did respond with a round of applause whenever they found the actors’ performances impressive. According to Sasvehalli Sathish of Hongirana, the total number of theatre lovers who watched the plays was over 1,300.