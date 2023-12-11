ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day theatre festival in Shivamogga

December 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hongirana, a theatre group in Shivamogga, has organised a two-day theatre festival beginning on December 12 at Kuvempu Rangamandir in Shivamogga.

Andhayuga, a play directed by noted theatre personality Mandy Ramesh, will be staged on the first day. The Hindi play has been translated into Kannada by Dr. Siddalinga Pattanashetti. On the second day, Kanive Haadu, directed by Dr. Sripad Bhat will be staged. It is based on Athol Fugard’s play. It has been translated into Kannada by Dr. Meeramurthy.

The plays start at 7 p.m. on both the days. Hongirana Chandru, representing Hongirana, has appealed to the theatre lovers watch the play. The organizers have priced the tickets at ₹100 per person per play. Those who wish to watch both plays can buy both tickets by paying ₹150, Chandru added. For details, call: 98443-67071

