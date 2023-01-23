ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day theatre festival in Hassan

January 23, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - Hassan

Both the plays have been directed by K.P. Lakshman, a graduate of the Intercultural Theatre Institute in Singapore

The Hindu Bureau

The plays will be staged at Hasanamba Kalakshetra in Hassan at 7 p.m. on January 25 and 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Pro-Dalit organisations in Hassan have organised a two-day theatre festival – titled Jana Samvidhana or People’s Constitution – in Hassan on January 25 and 26 as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Daklakatha Devi Kavya, a play based on poet K.B. Siddaiah’s writings, will be staged on January 25 by Jangama Collective of Bengaluru.

The next day, We the People of India, written by Rajappa Dalwai, will be staged by Abhinaya Darpana Yuva Vedike of Chikkamagaluru.

The plays will be staged at Hasanamba Kalakshetra in Hassan at 7 p.m. on both the days. Entry is free.

