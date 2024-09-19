Two-day theatre festival in Hassan from Friday, Sept. 20

Jangama Collective, a theatre group based in Bengaluru, will stage two plays at Hasanamba Kalakshethra in Hassan on September 20 and 21.

Panchama Pada, the play that narrates Karnataka’s Dalit movement, will be staged on the first day. The script is based on news stories, articles and letters published in Panchama, a magazine. The production uses songs of resistance penned by Siddaligaiah, Kotiganahalli Ramaiah, K.B. Siddaiah and others. K. Chandrashekhar has directed the play.

On the second day, the team will present Bob Marley from Kodihalli, a play that deals with the lives of Dalit youths in urban localities. The play has been well received by theatre lovers for the way it handles the subject. It has been directed by K.P. Lakshman. The plays begin at 6 p.m. both days. The entry tickets cost ₹100 each.

Neladani Samskrutika Sangha of Dindaguru, Maika Trsut in Hassan, and Hassan District Forum of Progressive Organisations have jointly organised the festival. H. Janardana, theatre director, will inaugurate the festival on Friday, September 20. Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop and DSS leader H.K. Sandesh will attend.