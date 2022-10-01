Two-day ‘Techceleration 2022’ to promote Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi cluster

The Hindu Bureau
October 01, 2022 22:48 IST

Taking forward the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ concept, a two-day event initiated and coordinated by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) will be held in Hubballi on Sunday and Monday to display the progress achieved so far and deliberate upon the way forward.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, the CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission Sanjeev Gupta said that the event named ‘Techceleration-2022’ would  bring together the entire ecosystem of industry leaders, start-ups and businesses to showcase the growth so far, the opportunities available and the road map ahead. “What is even more important is that we will see venture capitalists investing in the start-up ideas from Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi belt,” he said.

