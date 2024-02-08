Two-day State-level Pratibha Karanji begins in Dharwad

February 08, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A two-day State-level Pratibha Karanji and Kalotsava 2023-24 began on the JSS premises in Dharwad on Thursday with MLA N.H. Konaraddi formally inaugurating the event in which students from across the State participated in large number.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction and the Janata Shikshana Samiti (JSS) are jointly organising the cultural festival.

Inaugurating the cultural festival by playing a musical instrument, Mr. Konaraddi said that such cultural festivals portray the unity in diversity as every region has its distinct language, culture, art and attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called upon students to have a goal and develop their skills and habits in accordance with it. Various programmes organised in schools help children in their overall development, he said.

Presiding over the inaugural ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu said that through Pratibha Karanji and other such initiatives, the State government is encouraging and motivating students to bring out their hidden talent and nurture them.

“Victory and defeat are common, but such events help them in further developing their talent. Competition also helps children learn lessons of life. The Education Department is organising several other similar programmes to facilitate the overall development of children,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner also called upon students not to hesitate in presenting their skills and talent and that they should never have inferiority complex. Their skills and talent will help students to be bold and move forward with confidence, she said.

Director of School Education Mamata Naik spoke at the event held in the presence of Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt.

Secretary of JSS Ajit Prasad, Joint Director of School Education Eshwar Naik, DIET Principal Jayashree Karekar, Principal of JSS ITI Mahaveer Upadhyay and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.