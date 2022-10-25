Two-day State-level Kittur Utsav comes to an end

Cultural programmes attract large crowds of people from various districts and even Maharashtra

The two-day State-level Kittur Utsav came to an end in Kittur on Tuesday. The festival organised after being postponed for a day, attracted large crowds of people who came from various districts and even Maharashtra. The festivities were reduced by a day after Deputy Speaker Vishwanath Mamani died in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

Over 100 troupes from around the State presented cultural performances. Folk artists, Kannada playback singers, local artists and students performed.

Some water sports events, including boating and rafting, were organised in the Kittur Lake. The biggest draw, however, was the wrestling event. The open grounds behind the town were full of spectators, young and old alike, who clapped and shouted enthusiastically through the matches.

On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the event. He said that he had attended the event, without giving into the blind belief that Chief Ministers who attended the Kittur Utsav lost their seat. “I don’t care about losing power. It is enough if I have the blessings of Rani Channamma,’‘ he said.

The Chief Minister lamented that Kittur Rani Channamma, who had fought the British 30 years before the First War of Independence in 1857, had not got her due at the national level.

“While Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai entered the freedom struggle in 1857, Kittur Channamma defeated the British in 1824. We will carry this message across the country and spread awareness about Kittur Channamma,’‘ he said.

He announced that a replica of Rani Channamma’s palace will be constructed besides the fort in Kittur town after acquiring 22 acres of farm land. A sum of ₹115 crore will be spent for this, he added.

He said that ₹2 crore will be spent on restoring monuments related to Rani Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna in Bailhongal. A Kittur lift irrigation scheme will be taken up at a cost of ₹580 crore to provide water to fields in Kittur taluk. A sum of ₹960 crore is being released to the Jal Jeevan Mission project in Kittur, Khanapur and Bailhongal taluks, he said. The Kittur Development Authority will take up restoration of monuments related to queen Belavadi Mallamma.

The State government will form groups of young men and women in villages and given them ₹5 lakh each. “They will be named Stree Samarthya and Swami Vivekananda groups. They will be formed to help young people get organised in the village level and take up constructive activities,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the third phase of the Upper Krishna project will be implemented soon. This will benefit farmers across North Karnataka. “We are also installing statues of Kittur Channamma, Sangolli Rayanna and B.R. Ambedkar in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. Work on acquiring land for the Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad railway line has already started,” he said.