Two-day SFI State-level girls mega convention in Kalaburagi from December 1

November 20, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Students Federation of India (SFI) will organise a State-level girls mega convention in Kalaburagi on December 1 and 2.

SFI district committee members Bheemangouda and Megha Anand, addressing a press conference, said that students from various districts will participate in a mega rally from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk to Jagat Circle on December 1.

Later, SFI national joint secretary Dipsita Dhar will address the convention at Ranga Mandir.

On December 2, students will participate in a convention at Kannada Bhavan.

The SFI will demand that the government constitute an internal complaints committee in educational institutions and monitor that they are functioning effectively.

The federation will also seek bus facilities in remote areas for the convenience of students, an increase in the number of hostels for girls and the implementation of the J.S. Verma Committee report on crimes against women.

