Two-day regional level techno-cultural fest at VTU from tomorrow

January 16, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will hold a two-day regional level techno-cultural fest – YUKTI 2024 from Thursday.

Basavaraj Gadgay, in-charge Regional Director of VTU-Kalaburagi, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday said that KKRDB Secretary Sundaresh Babu and Sunil Additional Director General (Engineering) Prasar Bharati, New Delhi, will inaugurate the event.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum and Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan will be the guests.

The two-day techno-cultural fest will have an exclusive list of technical events including live project expo, Coding, Robo race and Robo War, Quiz and Elocution. The visual art category will have spot photography, short film, sketch art, painting and selfie point, followed by cultural programs in the evening.

Prince Dance Academy from Odisha, Indian Idol Contestant from Bidar, The Liquid Drummer band from Chennai will be performing in the cultural event.