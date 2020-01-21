Two-day protest against CAA, NRC in Mysuru

A two-day protest against the BJP government’s decision to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) began at Meelad Bagh on Ashoka Road in the city on Tuesday.

Several people, particularly women, turned up for the protest organised by the Save Constitution Committee to express solidarity with the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, where a round-the-clock demonstration is under way against CAA and NRC.

The demonstration at Meelad Bagh will be held between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the organizers.

Meanwhile, a large number of people even gathered at Town Hall in Mysuru for a protest against CAA and NRC, besides the violence unleashed on students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The protest was organised by We, the Students of Mysuru, said a press statement.