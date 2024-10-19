Two-day panchayat raj officers’ conclave begins in Bengaluru 

A two-day panchayat raj officers’ conclave that began in the city on Saturday brought together key officials from various districts and departments to address essential aspects of rural development, such as water management, sanitation, employment schemes, and technological innovations in governance.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge, who inaugurated the event, said the conclave was aimed at achieving coordination between panchayat raj officers of different districts, who play a major role in the development of the villages and have the same objective and goal of delivering the government’s plans to the rural people.

“We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in our State’s development journey. The challenges in rural areas are complex, but so is our determination and innovative spirit. We recognise that it is essential to implement effective measures for improvement in the functioning of the department. This conclave is more than just a meeting; it is a crucible of ideas, a platform for knowledge exchange, and a launchpad for transformative initiatives,” the Minister said.

Based on the issues and opinions emerging from the deliberations at the conclave, new ideas will be explored in the way of village development, progress, empowerment, and simplification of programmes, he said.

Speaking at the event, retired State Development Commissioner Chiranjeev Singh said the essence of Panchayat Raj is to get a bottom-up solution instead of getting decisions from the top and moving down. “Our role as facilitators is the most important thing. We must ensure that voices at the grassroots are heard and financial and administrative powers are devolved to the elected bodies,” he said.

KEONICS chairman Sharath Bache Gowda said the groundwork for sustainable initiatives that uplift rural communities and foster inclusive growth is being laid through the conclave. “Out of the seven crore population in Karnataka, about 5.5 crore are living in rural areas and we must realise that their development is essential for Karnataka’s overall progress. It is our responsibility to implement effective measures that address their needs and challenges,” he added.

Four major software applications were launched at the event. These included Operation and Maintenance (O and M) policy of rural drinking water, JeevaJala Water Quality application, SevaDarshaka Service Level Benchmarking platform and an application for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

