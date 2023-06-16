Two-day NES Habba in Shivamogga on June 20, 21

June 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The National Education Society will hold NES Habba, the valedictory of its year-long Amirt Mahotsava, at NES Grounds in Shivamogga on June 20 and 21.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, NES president G.S. Narayana Rao said the society has organised various programmes including the felicitation for meritorious students, cultural performances, and talks by well-known personalities, as part of the two-day event.

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa will inaugurate the programmes on the first day. Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa will be felicitated the same evening. Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade will take part in the valedictory programme on the second day.

The NES will also hold an exhibition to showcase courses offered by its 36 educational institutes, including the Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering.

Office-bearers of the institute P. Narayan, D.G. Ramesh and others, were present at the press conference.