 Two-day national symposium on tribal language, culture, and education on Nov. 18, 19

The Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, is organising a two-day national symposium on tribal language, culture, and education on November 18 and 19 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

A statement from CIIL said the symposium is dedicated to celebrating the rich and diverse heritage of Indian tribal communities and aims to delve into the intricacies of their languages, culture, and educational practices, thereby highlighting and preserving their unique identities.

The symposium will bring together scholars, educators, cultural activists, community members, and researchers who are deeply engaged in the study of tribal languages and cultures, the statement said while adding that the delegates will participate in deliberations and insightful discussions, sharing their expertise in various fields.

There will be 18 talks at the symposium, fostering an appreciation of the cultural wealth and resilience of India’s tribal populations, said the statement. Educational initiatives tailored to tribal communities will also be a focal point, with discussions on enhancing educational opportunities and outcomes for tribal children.

“The event is more than just an academic gathering; it is a celebration of linguistic richness, a call to action for protection and development, and a platform for empowerment. As we honor Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, let us commit to recognising and uplifting the voices and heritage of India’s tribal communities, ensuring their legacy for generations to come,” the statement added.

Former director of CIIL Rajesh Sachdev will be the guest of honour for the inaugural programme scheduled for November 18. While CIIL director Shailendra Mohan will deliver the presidential address, Deputy Director of CIIL P.R.D. Fernandez will deliver the welcome address and Deputy Director of CIIL Umarani Pappuswamy will introduce the programme to the audience.

