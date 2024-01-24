Two-day national Lingayat women convention in Belagavi from Saturday

January 24, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a bid to highlight the role of women in spreading the Basava Philosophy, a two-day national Lingayat women convention has been organised in Belagavi on Saturday and Sunday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Dharwad district president of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha M.V. Gongadashetti said that the first national convention of Lingayat women is being organised by the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha in association with Lingayat Mathadhishara Okkuta and various pro Basava organisations.

It will be held at R.S. Shetty Polytechnic in Belagavi.

Mr. Gongadashetti said that head of Basava Dharma Peetha at Koodalasangama Ganga Mataji has been chosen as the Sarvadhyakshe of the national convention. There will be various sessions during the two-day event. The convention will be inaugurated in the presence of head of Tontadarya Samshtana Mutt, Dambal-Gadag, Sri Siddarama Swami and others.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to declare Basvanna as cultural leader of the State, he said that the government’s decision has pleased the entire Lingayat community.

President of the Dharwad district women’s wing of the mahasabha Savita Nadakatti spoke about the two-day event. She said that the inaugural session will be preceded by a procession of the Sarvadhyakshe in which portraits of the Sharanas of the 12th century will be carried.

General secretary of women’s wing Dakshayani Koliwad said that accommodation and other arrangements have already been made for the participants in Belagavi.

Woman religious heads, writers, artistes and resource persons will be conducting various sessions during the two-day event, she said.

Convenor of the mahasabha Chintamani Sindagi said that their demand is that the statue of Basaveshwara at Basava Vana in Hubballi, which has been shifted temporarily for facilitating flyover construction, should be re-installed at the original place.

The mahasabha will also urge the government to install statue of Akka Mahadevi near Tolanakere Lake Park and name the circle there after her.

President of Basava Kendra G.B. Halyal and others were present.

The mahasabha has also urged the government to name Metro Rail in Bengaluru after Basaveshwara.