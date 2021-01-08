Two-day music festival from today

Vocalists Pt. Venkatesh Kumar and Arati Anklikar will be paying musical tribute during the two-day music festival organised as part of the 66th death anniversary of Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan in Dharwad on Saturday and Sunday.

In the festival at ‘Srujana’ auditorium on the Karnatak College campus in Dharwad, senior sitar exponent Usman Khan will be felicitated on the inaugural day, a release by the Sitar Ratna Samiti said.

The festival will begin with a concert by shehnai exponent Sadashiva Thippanna Mule of Miraj at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday and he will be accompanied by Sridhar Mandre on the tabla.

The second concert of the day will be by vocalist Arati Anklikur of Pune and she will be accompanied on the harmonium by Tanmay Devchake and on the tabla by Pt. Raghunath Nakod.

On the second day on Sunday, there will be sitar jugalbandi by the mother-and-daughter duo of Rukiya Khan Deshmukha and Madhyami Deshmukh of Pune at 5.30 p.m. and they will be accompanied on the tabla by Nissar Ahmed.

The festival will conclude with the concert of Pandit Venkatesh Kumar.