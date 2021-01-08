Two-day music festival from today

Vocalists Pt. Venkatesh Kumar and Arati Anklikar will be paying musical tribute during the two-day music festival organised as part of the 66th death anniversary of Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan in Dharwad on Saturday and Sunday.
In the festival at ‘Srujana’ auditorium on the Karnatak College campus in Dharwad, senior sitar exponent Usman Khan will be felicitated on the inaugural day, a release by the Sitar Ratna Samiti said.
The festival will begin with a concert by shehnai exponent Sadashiva Thippanna Mule of Miraj at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday and he will be accompanied by Sridhar Mandre on the tabla.
The second concert of the day will be by vocalist Arati Anklikur of Pune and she will be accompanied on the harmonium by Tanmay Devchake and on the tabla by Pt. Raghunath Nakod.
On the second day on Sunday, there will be sitar jugalbandi by the mother-and-daughter duo of Rukiya Khan Deshmukha and Madhyami Deshmukh of Pune at 5.30 p.m. and they will be accompanied on the tabla by Nissar Ahmed.
The festival will conclude with the concert of Pandit Venkatesh Kumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath