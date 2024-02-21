48-hour-long day and night dharna for Karnataka’s share of taxes begins in Mysuru

February 21, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MYSURU

A 48-hour-long day and night dharna demanding Karnataka’s “rightful” share of Central taxes began near the Dufferin Clock Tower in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Organised by Karnataka Janaranga, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Kannada, Dalit, farmers, and progressive outfits, the 48-hour-long day and night dharna, which began around 10 a.m. on Wednesday is scheduled to continue till 10 a.m. on Friday.

The dharna comes close on the heels of a demonstration by the ruling Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in New Delhi demanding Karnataka’s share of Central taxes while criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre for its failure to release compensation for the farmers reeling under the impact of drought in the State.

Even though Karnataka is part of the country’s federal structure, the State has been suffering discrimination at the hands of the Centre, said a statement issued by Karnataka Janaranga. Accusing the Union government of “unjustly” denying Karnataka’s rightful share in Central taxes, it has sought the immediate release of the ₹1.87 lakh crore to the State from the Centre. The Karnataka Janaranga has found fault with the 25 BJP MP’s elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka for remaining mum on the issue.

Describing the 48-hour-long “peaceful” dharna as the first phase of the struggle for Karnataka’s rightful share of taxes, the Karnataka Janaranga said their agitation was “non-political” and enjoyed the support of Federation of Dalit organisations, farmers’ organisations, progressive organisations, Odanadi, pro-Kannada organisations, pourakarmika organisations, litterateurs, artistes, theatre personalities and others.

Former Minister B. Somashekar, Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar, and retired professor of University of Mysore Prof. Nanjaraj Urs too were present at the dharna.

Mr. Vijaykumar, in a statement after participating in the dharna, said the Union government was behaving in an “undemocratic” manner by denying Karnataka its rightful share of Central taxes.

The agitation against the Centre’s “unconstitutional” attitude that has started from Mysuru will soon spread across the State, said Mr. Vijaykumar while stating that the Congress party will support the agitation.