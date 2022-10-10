Two-day literary fest in Hassan

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 10, 2022 20:31 IST

The Hassan district unit of Kananda Sahitya Parishat has organized a two-day literary festival Hoysala Sahityotsava on October 22 and 23 at Hasanamba Kalakshetra. Many writers from different parts of the State are participating in the event.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s district president H.L. Mallesh Gowda, at a press conference in Hassan on Sunday, said novelist Dr. S.L. Byrappa will inaugurate the festival and Jnanapeetha awardee Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar will preside over the inaugural session. Poet H.S. Venkatesha Murthy, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi, poet Doddarange Gowda, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and others participate.

Poets’ meets, seminars, and discussions on various topics have been organized as part of the festival. The entry is restricted to those who register with a fee of ₹250. Around 800 people can participate in the event. As many as 200 people from other districts are allowed to take part.

Those interested to register can contact the office-bearers of Hassan district unit of Sahitya Parishat.

