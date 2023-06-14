Two-day KSLU Inter Zonal Youth Festival in Hubballi from tomorrow

June 14, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Over 200 students from 30 law colleges from across the State will be taking part in a two-day Inter Zonal Youth Festival of Karnataka State Law University in Hubballi starting Friday.

Addressing presspersons on KSLU campus in Hubballi on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor of KSLU C. Basavaraju said that the winners of various events organised during the five zonal level competitions in different districts will be taking part in the Inter Zonal Youth Festival. Competitions will be held in 13 events.

Prof. Basavaraju said that 26 judges will be judging the 13 events and the first two winners in each event will qualify for the Inter University Youth Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The participants are scheduled to arrive in Hubballi on Friday and already, accommodation arrangements have been made for them in hostels. The event will provide them an opportunity to showcase their talents,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that along with traditional education, impetus is being to cultural education too. He said that the Law Minister has been requested to provide additional grants for the development of the university and he has responded positively.

To a query, he said that the university required an administrative block and there is also shortage of staff.

KSLU Dean G.B. Patil and Registrar (Evaluation) Ratna Bharamgoudar were present.

Change in guest list

During the press conference, Prof. Basavaraju announced that they have invited actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa for the inauguration of the event.

However, later in the evening, a press release from the university said that Mr. Chetan Ahimsa will not be able to participate in the event and in his place, Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, P.L Patil will inaugurate the youth festival at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The decision to change the chief guest came after some members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) took exception to inviting the film star who has already courted controversy for his straightforward remarks on various issues, including those against communal forces.

While ABVP members submitted a memorandum to the university authorities taking objection to his participation, the police too reportedly advised the authorities against inviting unnecessary controversy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.