Two-day Kalaburagi Cine Fest from Saturday

October 02, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi Cine Fest, a film festival, is going to be held at Hotel Aradhya, off Sedam Road, in Kalaburagi on Saturday and Sunday. The event is being organised jointly by Manujamatha Cineyana, Janaranga, Kalaburagi, and the Kannada Department of Gulbarga University.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Appagere Somashekhar, Kiran Gajanur and Shankaraiah Ghanti said that the theme of this year’s film festival has been designed around the question of nationality.

“This year’s Kalaburagi Cine Fest is around the question of nationality. Three films and two short films will be screened. Filmmakers, critics and enthusiasts from different parts of the State and country will participate in the two-day event. The organisers will make food arrangements. The registration fee for the two-day event is ₹750. For students, it will be ₹500,” Mr. Gajanur said.

For details, contact Ph: 97417 37344, 99029 33772, 63632 02427 or 94482 52168.

