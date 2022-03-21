Two-day job mela begins in Mysuru

Job aspirants at the Udyog Mela organised by Janaspandana Trust in Mysuru on Monday. Former Minister Geetha Mahadev Prasad and former MLA M.K. Somashekar are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A two-day job mela organised by Janaspandana Trust began at Chikkammaniketana Kalyana Mantapa in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru on Monday, attracting a large number of aspirants.

According to organisers, more than 100 companies from Mysuru and Bengaluru will be recruiting candidates for a variety of jobs in their establishments.

Former MLA and Congress leader M.K. Somashekar, who heads the Janaspandana Trust, said a total of 500 job seekers had been shortlisted for appointed on the first day of the mela. About 50 of them had been issued appointed orders.

Former Minister Geetha Mahadev Prasad inaugurated the mela and said a large number of people had lost their jobs and livelihood during during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mela will not only help jobless youth secure employment, but also offer newer opportunities to qualified candidates. It will be of help particularly to youth from rural areas.

The inaugural programme of the job fair was also attended by senior Manager of Excel Soft Sankar Prasad, MCC members Shobha Sunil and former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna and Pushpalatha Jagannath, besides Mysuru City Congress Committee President R. Murthy.