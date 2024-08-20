Two-day Jain Utsav in Belagavi from August 27

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) will organise the third edition of Jain Utsav, a two-day festival, in Belagavi on August 27 and 28.

There will be a job fair, a matrimonial meet and a Shark Tank event where young entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas before angel investors. It will be held at KLM MS Jirge Hall.

Chief secretary of JITO Belagavi Division Ashoka Kataria told reporters in Belagavi on Tuesday that the utsav is aimed at helping all sections of society.

On the first day, JITO Apex JBN Head Rajesh Chandan will be the keynote speaker. He will give guidance entrepreneurs.

Motivational speaker Shantilal Gulecha will deliver a special address. He will talk about best behavior in Jeenava.

Keval Kishan will conduct a workshop on automation of industries.

A job fair will be held in the afternoon. Reputed companies from all over the country have been invited.

A musical night of religious and classical songs by Rishabh and Sambhav will follow.

The Shark Tank event will be held on August 28 morning. Young entrepreneurs will seek investments for their projects.

Over 20 start-ups have registered for this event that is being held for the first time in North Karnataka and South Mahabharata. Angel investors like Om Jain, Yash Rajendra, Arun Lalvani, Vinod Jain and Shikha Haran and others are expected to attend.

Unicorn speaker Saurabh Jain will address youth.

A matrimonial meet, Jain Rishte, will be organised. Young men and women will perform in a Jain talent show.

Interested people from any community can participate by registering their names. Details can be had from communication coordinator Kuntinath Kalmani on Ph: 9480448108.