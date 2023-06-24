Two-day jackfruit festival begins in Mysuru

June 24, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The annual jackfruit festival showcasing its diverse variety began in Mysuru on Saturday with focus on value addition to shore up farmers’ income.

Experts also advocated for growing jackfruit in rainfed areas of Mysuru district given its potential for drought resistance.

The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra who said that the district administration would be supportive of any activity to promote organic farming by the farmers producers group.

The festival is being held at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry and is a collaborative effort of Sahaja Samrudha, GIZ-Germany and Namma Farmers Market, Mysuru.

Mr. Rajendra said there was an opportunity to grow jackfruit in areas where agriculture takes place under rain-fed conditions in view of its drought resistance properties The district administration is ready to provide the necessary cooperation to encourage the cultivation of jackfruit, he added.

The festival showcases more than 25 varieties of jackfruit including Rudrakshi, Nagachandra, Lalbagh Madhura, Ramchandra, Chandra Halasu, Ambali Halasu, Sadananda, Sarvarutu, Glutinless, Kuvempu, etc. Besides, varieties of red jackfruit such as Siddu, Shankara and others were also on sale.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director of Indian Horticulture Research Institute, spoke on the characteristics of different varieties of jackfruit and called for more work to identify and popularize the superior varieties of local jackfruit.

K. Ramakrishnappa, president of the ‘Javik Society’ called for identification of ’jackfruit areas’ in the State and making necessary efforts for the conservation and strengthening of the varieties. Rudresh Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture said that the department was ready to provide necessary assistance, guidance and marketing arrangements to the farmers and producer companies involved in the value addition and sale of jackfruit and other fruits.

Paramesh and Shankaraiah, preservers of popular varieties Siddu and Shankara, the first varieties of jackfruit in the State to be registered by the Plant Breeders’ Protection and Farmers’ Rights Authority, shared their experiences.

G. Krishnaprasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha, said, “The climate crisis has disturbed the farmers and the government should provide necessary support for the promotion of neglected crops such as jackfruit to ensure financial security of the farmers. Farmer groups from different regions of Mysuru, Nagarahole forest areas, Kundagola, Shigavvi are participating with several value added products, according to the organisers.”

The festival also has a cooking contest featuring jackfruit, besides jackfruit lifting and jackfruit weighing competitions to entertain the crowd. On Sunday, there will be a drawing competition for children aged 10 to 15 years on the theme ’Naanu Kanda Halasu’ from 10 a.m. to 12 noon while a jackfruit eating competition will be conducted at 2 p.m.