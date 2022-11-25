Two-day international conference organised

November 25, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The Department of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Humanities of Ramaiah Institute of Technology organised the first joint two-day International Conference on Applied Research in Engineering Sciences – ICARES 2022, which was inaugurated on Thursday. Padma Bhushan P. Balaram, in his keynote speech, gave valuable insights from his journey as a scientist and his association with IISc, Bengaluru, and brought in the significance of chemistry and biological sciences in engineering and highlighted the need for applied research and distinguished good research from bad research, citing examples of C.V. Raman effect and its current relevance in society. He also emphasised on the need for breaking territorial boundaries in academia and embracing more multi-disciplinary approaches of teaching and research. Guest of honour educationist Gururaj Karajagi urged the faculty to create spaces of experiential learning that is propelled by curiosity for research.