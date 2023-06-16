Two-day inter-zonal KSLU youth festival begins in Hubballi

June 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“A judicious combination of academic, cultural, arts, and sports activities will help shape and develop the overall personality of students,” P.L. Patil, Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, said.

He was inaugurating the two-day inter-zonal youth festival organised by the Karnataka State Law University in Hubballi on Friday.

Mr. Patil said that mere academic achievement was not sufficient to groom the overall personality of the student and one required a combination both curricular and extra-curricular activities to improve one’s personality.

Referring to the quotation ‘change of work is rest’, Mr. Patil stressed the need for students to have clear goals in order to ensure success in their lives. “Purpose, perseverance, piousness, and determination are very important to reach your goal,” he said.

Mr. Patil also emphasised the need for law students to take the initiative of sensitising the common people on the Constitution and the laws. “As law students, you have significant responsibility towards society,” he said.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor of KSLU C. Basavaraju said platforms like youth festivals promoted human values as they enhanced social harmony, equality, brotherhood, cultural, and social justice. “They also help to maintain integrity, solidarity, oneness, and brotherhood in society,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of legal field, he said it was impossible for any field to survive without legal knowledge, which naturally put more onus on the law students.

Girish K.C. of KSLU Law School made introductory remarks while dean G.B. Patil welcomed the gathering. Registrar (Evaluation) Ratna R. Bharamagoudar proposed the vote of thanks. Select students from law colleges across Karnataka are participating in the festival.