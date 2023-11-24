Two-day IEEE conference on Integrated Intelligence and Communication Systems begins at Sharnbasva University

November 24, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and MLA Ajay Singh has said that the education sector occupies the prime place in the allocation of funds for the overall development of the region.

And, this year, the board will spend a minimum of 25% of the total allocated funds to the KKRDB for developing the education sector, while allocation for the education sector will further increase to 30% by next year.

Inaugurating a two-day IEEE International Conference on Integrated Intelligence and Communication Systems (ICIICS-2023) hosted by Sharnbasva University here on Friday, Dr. Singh said that Kalyana Karnataka region lagged behind in the field of education. Basic infrastructure in the education sector has to be improved and other facilities, including laboratories and school buildings, need upgradation.

The KKRDB will provide funds generously for the improvement of infrastructure in the primary, higher secondary and higher education sectors to provide a conducive learning atmosphere for the children of the region to upscale their knowledge and shape them to take on the challenges in their academic and professional career.

Dr. Singh was all praise for the Sharnabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha and the Sharnbasva University for their immense contribution in opening new avenues in the field of education to students of the backward region.

He pointed out that the institution has attached more importance to the educational empowerment of women by establishing a primary school for girls in 1934 itself. And, it has also established an exclusive engineering college for women, the second such facility set up exclusively for women in the entire State.

Complimenting the sangha for establishing the Sharnbasva University, the first-ever private university offering multi-disciplinary courses for students, Dr. Singh said that the university within its short duration of existence has made a mark in academic circles with its wide range of activities, while laying emphasis on research and development activities.

Stating that the university is the pride of Karnataka, he said: “The KKRDB will generously provide funds to Sharnbasva University for improving its infrastructure and research facilities.”

He also released a copy of the proceedings of the conference and also a calendar brought out by the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan on the occasion.

As many as 1,457 papers have been received from scholars and academics from throughout the world, including the U.S., China, Malaysia, the Philippines and France.

Rocio Perez de Prado from the University of Jaen in Spain, Suppawang Tuaral from Mahidol University, Thailand, C. Krishna Mohan from IIT, Hyderabad, and Sudhan Majhi from IISc, Bengaluru, delivered their address in their areas of expertise during the conference.

